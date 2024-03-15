Wonway Posibul: Emo radio guys dance too

Wonway Posibul is on KALW five days a week with a show that weaves forgotten favorites, future favorites, and all the journeys in between in one playlist. On this episode of On Repeat, he share’s three songs that he’s loving right now, including a track that highlights the current golden era of jazz, and a song that is almost too positive for the self-proclaimed “emo radio guy.” Listen above to hear more about the selections.

“As a DJ, there's the feeling of playing something everyone loves. But I love even more playing something that you've never heard and it's going to become your next obsession.”

Intro song: Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band - Love$ick

Song 1: Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Equanimity

"Feels like incense is being put in the air somewhere and I'm put at peace and I really enjoy what they're doing."

Song 2: Konkolo Orchestra - Future Pasts

"I love afrobeat. I love things that'll make you move. So this is a perfect combination of all those."

Song 3: Steve Spacek – Could It B Ur Luv

"It's so cool that he produced it and recorded it all on his phone. It's so simple, but it just works."