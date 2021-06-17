© 2021
New Arrivals: A Socially-Distanced Book Tour

New Cookbook Explores San Francisco Chinatown, A Neighborhood Which Changed The Flavor Of America

Published June 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM PDT
MisterJiu.jpg

Bay Area authors have had to cancel launch parties and book tours due to the coronavirus, so KALW is bringing them to you, in a series we’re calling New Arrivals.

Today we hear from San Francisco writer Tienlon Ho and Brandon Jew, Chef and owner of the restaurant Mister Jiu’s in San Francisco. Their book, Mister Jiu’s In Chinatown came out in March, 2021.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

Tags

Lisa Morehouse
See stories by Lisa Morehouse