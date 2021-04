Berkeley author Annie Barrows reads from her new book " Ivy and Bean Get to Work. " It's the twelfth and final book in the Ivy and Bean series and, of course, it's not about work. It's about treasure.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

Wren Farrell helped produce this episode.