Golden Gate Parkcast

Back in 1870, it was just dunes in a part of the city dubbed the Outer Lands. 150 years later, Golden Gate Park is the crown jewel of San Francisco. Home to world-class museums, gardens, and events that draw millions of tourists each year. It’s also where locals go to work out and hang out. In honor of the parks’ 150th birthday, we're taking you on an audio tour of "San Francisco’s backyard."

