Golden Gate Parkcast

Back in 1870, it was just dunes in a part of the city dubbed the Outer Lands. 150 years later, Golden Gate Park is the crown jewel of San Francisco. Home to world-class museums, gardens, and events that draw millions of tourists each year. It’s also where locals go to work out and hang out. In honor of the parks’ 150th birthday, we're taking you on an audio tour of "San Francisco’s backyard."

Subscribe on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, or Radio Public.

Add this podcast to your favorite player using this RSS feed.

Latest Episodes
    Go Back In Time With The Windmills
    We're heading to the far west side of the Bay Area for our last stop on the tour... for now. And, we're going back in time. At the end of the 19th…
    Take Aim At The Archery Range
    We’re continuing our journey westward, toward the ocean, and we’re getting close now. Less than a mile to go. We cross over Chain of Lakes Drive. And as…
    Roam Over To The Bison Paddock
    We’re heading out from the ponds of the Golden Gate Casting and Angling Club. It’s just a hop, skip, and a jump to our next stop. As we approach John F.…
    Pause
    We hope you’ve been enjoying this audio tour celebrating the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park. We’ve still got a few more stops on our route, but in…
    Cast A Line At The Angling Club
    We’re down in the wilder spaces of the park, now. The lower side, with its hiking and mountain bike trails, its hidden gardens, its untamed forests. We…
    Put The Wind In Your Sails At Spreckels Lake
    Most of the cultivated features of Golden Gate Park are found on its eastern side. Now we’re heading for the wilder west — an area more frequented by…
    Nose Around The Rose Garden
    We’ve just left the Shakespeare Garden, in a thicket off 9th Avenue. We're going to head back toward the north side of the park, and to get there, we'll…
    Reflect In The Shakespeare Garden
    The music concourse can be seen as the cultural heart of Golden Gate Park. This wide oval plaza is filled with fountains and framed by museums and the…
    Rest Stop
    We’re taking a quick breather this week as our staff adjusts to reporting on how the coronavirus epidemic is affecting our lives. But do not fret! We’ll…
    March To The Beat Of The Golden Gate Park Band
    We just got a fun workout with the swing dancers on John F. Kennedy Drive. Now, let's catch our breath and wander into the Music Concourse. As we walk…
