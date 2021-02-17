Day By Day: Quarantine Diaries
Since the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order went into effect, we've been checking in regularly with a mix of ordinary people to hear how they are dealing with these extraordinary times. Together, they are sketching out our new shared reality and how the pandemic is changing how we live and work.
Latest Episodes
It’s been more than 250 days since health officials ordered Bay Area residents to shelter in place. In that time, life as we knew it has been turned…
It's been 100 days since shelter-in-place began and people across the Bay Area are taking stock of how their lives have been transformed. Locals are…
This week the Bay Area entered its fourth month of shelter-in-place. And it's a confusing time: infection rates are climbing in some counties, just as…
Nearly three months into shelter-in-place, society is beginning to reopen. People are heading outside. For some it’s to restaurants or back to work. Many…
For the past 11 weeks, we’ve been checking in regularly with a mix of people to hear how they’re dealing with these extraordinary times. This week, many…
For the past 10 weeks, we’ve been checking in regularly with a mix of people to hear how they’re dealing with these extraordinary times. In this episode,…
For the past nine weeks, we’ve been checking in with people from around the Bay to hear how they are dealing with these extraordinary times. In this…
For the past eight weeks, we’ve been checking in with people from around the Bay to hear how they are dealing with these extraordinary times. In this…
While local and state leaders are preparing for the next phase, we’re all still grappling with the way the pandemic has changed our day-to-day lives. For…
Most Bay Area residents are passing their sixth week of shelter-in-place. We’ll hear from a diverse group of locals, including a real estate broker, a new…