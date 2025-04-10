© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Small Scale Food Production, And Uncuffed Live Chat

Published April 10, 2025 at 6:27 PM PDT
Chore Time!
Sarah Jessee
Chore Time!

Today we hear a story about local food production- it explores the rising operational costs and market changes that have made it difficult to maintain local food production in Sonoma County. We explore what the Bay Area food scene loses when small scale food manufacturers leave the North Bay. And, we're joined by members of the Uncuffed team to talk about a very special episode that just dropped today. It’s our Spring Membership Drive!

  • Shifts in Sonoma County’s small scale food production
  • LIVE Interview with Uncuffed
  • Uncuffed
