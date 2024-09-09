© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
tbh: Having a voice without a vote

Published September 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Summer vacation is over and Bay Area students are back in school. And here at KALW that means it’s also time for the new season of tbh, our award-winning series by, about, and for teenagers.

tbh producers spend six weeks over the summer working with our teachers, editors, and engineers to make in-depth stories that reflect their interests and experiences. This year, we asked how they’re thinking about the upcoming elections. Today, we’re proud to share the fruits of their labor.

