Civic: Tying Cash Welfare To Drug Screening

Tomorrow is election day. So today, we bring you a special episode of “Civic” from our friends at the San Francisco Public Press. In this episode, they break down and explain one of the big issues on the ballot for city residents.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is campaigning for re-election as the city grapples with an addiction and homelessness crisis. Her solution is to screen people who receive assistance for drug dependency to compel them into treatment. And those that decline a drug test will have their assistance revoked. In this episode, the team at Civic explores past strategies and the implications for “Proposition F.”

