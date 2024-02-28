Meet DJ Eryka / San Francisco Poets / Veteran Journalist Belva Davis

This Black history month, Black folks are witnessing a moment of reclamation of country music. Today, we meet KALW DJ Eryka Vargas, who talks about the diverse music they grew up with, including country. Then, a conversation about San Francisco’s rich history of poetry with poets Norman Zelaya, Genny Lim, and KALW’s very own Josiah Luis Alderete. And, we look back on the career of one of the Bay Area’s most significant broadcast journalists — Belva Davis.

