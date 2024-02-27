© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Uncuffed: Navigating Life Outside Of Prison

Published February 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Tommy "Shakur" Ross poses with the Solano Uncuffed crew after a visit inside.
Kathy Novak
/
KALW /Uncuffed
Tommy "Shakur" Ross poses with the Solano Uncuffed crew after a visit inside.

You can’t talk about the KALW podcast Uncuffed without mentioning one of the original producers — Tommy “Shakur” Ross. Shakur helped start the radio program in San Quentin back in 2012. Over the years, he helped the team produce award winning stories and podcasts alongside producers at Solano Prison. Almost two years ago to the date, he walked out of San Quentin after serving 36 years.

Today, we bring you a special episode of Uncuffed where Shakur goes back inside both prisons to talk to his fellow producers about adjusting to a new life on the outside.

Crosscurrents