Uncuffed: Navigating Life Outside Of Prison

You can’t talk about the KALW podcast Uncuffed without mentioning one of the original producers — Tommy “Shakur” Ross. Shakur helped start the radio program in San Quentin back in 2012. Over the years, he helped the team produce award winning stories and podcasts alongside producers at Solano Prison. Almost two years ago to the date, he walked out of San Quentin after serving 36 years.

Today, we bring you a special episode of Uncuffed where Shakur goes back inside both prisons to talk to his fellow producers about adjusting to a new life on the outside.

