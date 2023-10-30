© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

The Stoop: Black Horror

Published October 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Stoop: Give me heebie-jeebies
The Stoop
The Stoop: Give me heebie-jeebies

Scary season is upon us and today we’re exploring the Black Horror film genre. From 1972’s "Blacula" to more recent films like Jordan Peele’s "Get Out" and Nia DaCosta’s "Candyman" — many love the genre but some of us still have our eyes closed. With more Black horror films being made, we’ll explore what actually defines Black Horror. In this episode of The Stoop podcast, KALW's Hana Baba and Leila Day talk with a film scholar and a filmmaker and writer to discuss the renaissance of Horror Noire and the use of Black trauma in horror films.

Crosscurrents