The Stoop: Black Horror

Scary season is upon us and today we’re exploring the Black Horror film genre. From 1972’s "Blacula" to more recent films like Jordan Peele’s "Get Out" and Nia DaCosta’s "Candyman" — many love the genre but some of us still have our eyes closed. With more Black horror films being made, we’ll explore what actually defines Black Horror. In this episode of The Stoop podcast, KALW's Hana Baba and Leila Day talk with a film scholar and a filmmaker and writer to discuss the renaissance of Horror Noire and the use of Black trauma in horror films.

