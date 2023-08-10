The Stoop: The Glamorous Life

Today, we’re presenting an episode of The Stoop, a podcast hosted by Hana Baba and Leila Day. Recently the podcast won at the Society for Features Journalism - the award for best podcast. One of the episodes that were honored is called The Glamorous Life.

In recent years, US based television studios that make reality shows have started making ones- in Africa. Studios made shows like The Real Housewives of Lagos, Durban, Nairobi, a show called Young Famous and African. Hana is African- and it was refreshing for her to start seeing African media images that weren’t around tired tropes of war and poverty. But as she watched them, something felt off. Hana explores why in this story from The Stoop podcast.

