In a small room at Solano State Prison , incarcerated people are learning how to be radio DJs. It’s the newest prison training program from KALW. And they’re creating the Uncuffed Playlist: the first music radio show in the state to be hosted by incarcerated people and available to the public. Participants in this program make an hour-long playlist of their favorite songs and tell stories about how those songs have shaped their lives.

Today, we bring you clips from some of those first DJ sets, and learn more about the program with the project’s lead instructor, DJ Maria Yates.

