The Kitchen Sisters: House Full Of Black Women — Chapter 1

For some 8 years now, thirty-four Black women from the Bay Area — artists, scholars, midwives, nurses, an architect, an ice cream maker, a theater director, a choreographer, musicians, a donut maker, educators, sex trafficking abolitionists and survivors have gathered monthly around a big dining room table in Oakland, California. Together, they use theater, dance and ritual to address issues plaguing their community.

Today, we take a seat at their table in part one of this special two part story from our friends at the Kitchen Sisters.

