The Kitchen Sisters: The Passion of Chris Strachwitz

Chris Strachwitz died this month at the age of 91. He was a song catcher, dedicated to recording the traditional, regional, down home music of America. He’s recorded some of the greats like Mance Lipscomb, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Big Mama Thornton, Clifton Chenier and Rose Maddox. Chris kept a lot of music. His vault is packed with 78s, 33s, 45s, reel-to-reels, cassettes, videos, photographs — an archive of all manner of recordings. To honor his memory today, we bring you a story from our friends at the Kitchen Sisters.

