Environmental Jobs and Justice / Norway Style Prisons / Essence Goldman

Published April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
We'll meet a group that's helping to clean up the most polluted neighborhood in San Francisco, while training a new generation for green collar careers. Then, Uncuffed producers talk about what they saw in Norway and how it compares to San Quentin. And, we meet a Marin County singer using her gift of music to help people who are ill.

