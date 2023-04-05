Environmental Jobs and Justice / Norway Style Prisons / Essence Goldman
We'll meet a group that's helping to clean up the most polluted neighborhood in San Francisco, while training a new generation for green collar careers. Then, Uncuffed producers talk about what they saw in Norway and how it compares to San Quentin. And, we meet a Marin County singer using her gift of music to help people who are ill.
