The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 5

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season, “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

In episode 5, the Winnemem Wintu and supporters start a two-week Run4Salmon prayer to call salmon back to the waters above Shasta Dam. The run follows the salmon’s migration path from the ocean to the mountains.

