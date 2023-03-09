© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 5

Published March 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM PST
Run4Salmon events
Tom Levy / The Spiritual Edge
/
Berkeley, CA — Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu), Wounded Knee DeOcampo (Miwok), Corrina Gould (Confederated Villages of Lisjan) and Pua Case (Native Hawaiian) lead a protest in the Bay Area. Run4Salmon organizers Desirae Harp (Mishewal OnastaTis Nation), Niria Alicia, and Hawane Rios (Native Hawaiian) walk behind them. September 8, 2017.

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season, “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

In episode 5, the Winnemem Wintu and supporters start a two-week Run4Salmon prayer to call salmon back to the waters above Shasta Dam. The run follows the salmon’s migration path from the ocean to the mountains.

Crosscurrents Spirituality & Religion