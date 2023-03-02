© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 4

Published March 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
2019-16-TSE-WinnememWintu-25-27may
May 25, 2019. Tom Levy/The Spiritual Edge
Nor-El Muk Wintu elder Bob Burns witnessed the harm to indigenous people and salmon brought about by Shasta Dam.

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season. It’s called “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

In episode 4, an elder remembers indigenous life back before the Shasta dam was built. Then, the legality of a proposal to raise the dam's water levels is challenged.

