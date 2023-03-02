The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 4

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season. It’s called “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

In episode 4, an elder remembers indigenous life back before the Shasta dam was built. Then, the legality of a proposal to raise the dam's water levels is challenged.

