The Stoop: Hair Trouble

Published February 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
The Stoop: Hair Trouble

Black hair has been the subject of many movies, books, and television shows. It has always been a significant part of the Black experience — from fighting stereotyping, to finding the right hair products, styles — and the right salon. And even when you find that perfect style and hair salon, issues may come up.

Today, we bring you an episode of The Stoop podcast where we learn about an issue Black and Brown people have to tackle — going to the salon and being charged more for kinkier hair or being asked to come with your hair already straightened. We explore with salon owners and salon goers, in this excerpt from the episode "Hair Trouble."

