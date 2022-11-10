© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

@Work: Fly Bay Area / Searching For The Sacred Black Feminine / New Arrivals: Ian Mitroff

Published November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_1270.jpg
Monica Gomez
/
Deepika Phakke during her lesson with her instructor Jordan Harris.

Today, we buckle up and hit the skies with the Oakland Flyers flight training school. We learn what it takes to become a pilot in the Bay Area. Then, theologian Christena Cleveland takes us on the spiritual journey from the Bay Area to France that inspired her book, “God is a Black Woman.” And, we hear a reading from Berkeley author Ian Mitroff. Plus, local music from Megan Slankard.

Crosscurrents