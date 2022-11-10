@Work: Fly Bay Area / Searching For The Sacred Black Feminine / New Arrivals: Ian Mitroff
Today, we buckle up and hit the skies with the Oakland Flyers flight training school. We learn what it takes to become a pilot in the Bay Area. Then, theologian Christena Cleveland takes us on the spiritual journey from the Bay Area to France that inspired her book, “God is a Black Woman.” And, we hear a reading from Berkeley author Ian Mitroff. Plus, local music from Megan Slankard.
- A flight school in Oakland’s backyard
- Theologian Christena Cleveland on her spiritual journey to find the sacred Black Feminine
- Ian Mitroff book challenges COVID-19 anti-vaxxers