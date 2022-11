Growing up, Uncuffed Producer Thanh Tran never truly felt like he had a home. He was raised in the foster care system, was in and out of juvenile hall as a teenager. And then, shortly after his 18th birthday, he went to prison. Just over a decade later, he got what he had been working toward for years, his freedom. On this excerpt of the latest episode of Uncuffed — Thanh's journey home, and the relationships that have carried him through.