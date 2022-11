As a child, Francisco Magaña was afraid of his mother. She would beat him, and he’s carried that pain with him for his entire life. But despite that, he managed to forgive her. On this episode of Uncuffed from the team at Solano State Prison, we'll hear about a mother's love, a mother's violence, and what it takes to move forward and make amends. And a quick note to our listeners, this episode contains descriptions of violence against children.