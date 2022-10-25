The Spiritual Edge: A Mental Health Counselor In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Creates New Rituals For Grief

Today, we’re presenting a story from the KALW podcast, “The Spiritual Edge.” Last week they swept the Religion News Association’s 2022 radio awards. The first place winner for Outstanding Religion News Story In a Radio Broadcast is about a mental health counselor who was working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Before we grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, that was a region that responded to another deadly virus, that brought with it confusion, anguish and misinformation…that was Ebola.

In this story, reporter Shaina Shealy shares the experience of a Congolese man who’s relied on faith, innovation and his own experiences with grief, to help people heal.

