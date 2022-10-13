Meet Your Local Poll Workers / 'Poetry Flash' Editor Joyce Jenkins Spotlights Poetry And Nature / New Arrivals: David Parker

The Midterm Elections are coming up quickly. While all Californians receive mail-in ballots, polling places will still be open. Today, we’ll hear from the people on the frontlines of elections — poll workers and officials who make sure voting in San Francisco runs smoothly. Then, we speak with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins, lead organizer of the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival. And, we hear a reading from San Francisco author David Parker.



Meet your local poll workers

Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins speaks about the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival

New Arrivals: David Parker reads from A San Francisco Conservative