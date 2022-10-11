Uncuffed: Celebrating Love Behind Prison Walls

Today, we joyfully request the honor of your presence at an extra special wedding. Our Uncuffed producer, Edmond Richardson is marrying the love of his life. And you’ll bear witness to his marriage in an unlikely place --- San Quentin State Prison.

It’s a place where people don’t often have reason to celebrate…but as you’re about to hear, love can clearly make it through the walls. You don’t need to dress up. You don’t need to bring a gift. Just find a quiet place to listen and enjoy the party.



