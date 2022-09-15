© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Rebel Kings Of Oakland / Will The A's Stay Or Go? / Why Doesn't BART Go To Marin? / New Arrivals: Meleah Ekstrand

Published September 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Rebel Kings of Oakland
The Rebel Kings of Oakland on the White Horse Stage

Today, we join the Rebel Kings of Oakland, a group of drag kings who have been incubating new drag performers for over a decade, one of the oldest gay bars in the West. Then, we hear about the A's proposed new stadium in the Port of Oakland. And, we’ll hear why you can’t ride BART home from an A’s game if you live in Marin. Also, we’ll hear a reading from San Rafael author Meleah Ekstrand.

