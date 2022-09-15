Rebel Kings Of Oakland / Will The A's Stay Or Go? / Why Doesn't BART Go To Marin? / New Arrivals: Meleah Ekstrand

Today, we join the Rebel Kings of Oakland, a group of drag kings who have been incubating new drag performers for over a decade, one of the oldest gay bars in the West. Then, we hear about the A's proposed new stadium in the Port of Oakland. And, we’ll hear why you can’t ride BART home from an A’s game if you live in Marin. Also, we’ll hear a reading from San Rafael author Meleah Ekstrand.

