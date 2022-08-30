© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

Uncuffed: Fatherhood From Inside Prison

Published August 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Vandrick Jones at mic
Brian McCann
/
Vandrick Hamza Jones has two sons, both in their twenties. One is incarcerated, the other has had problems with the law. He shares his experience parenting both from prison.

One of the many struggles of parenting from inside prison is the constant fear that your children may follow in your footsteps. Children of incarcerated parents are more likely to get in trouble at school, lack stable housing, and end up involved in the criminal legal system themselves. And breaking those cycles is not easy, especially when contact with your children is limited. On this excerpt of Uncuffed, two parents at Solano State Prison share their experience of watching their children follow the same path they did, and trying to steer them in a better direction.

Crosscurrents