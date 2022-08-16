Uncuffed: Surprise Letters During Lockdown

Letter writing is an art and the Uncuffed producers at San Quentin state prison know that very well.

At the height of the pandemic, after weeks of constant lockdowns, one of the only things to do was write letters to friends and family. And during the darkest moments of the pandemic in prison, getting a letter delivered to your cell was a bright silver lining.

Today, on the newest episode of Uncuffed, we'll hear about how some unexpected letters changed everything for two incarcerated people and their families.

