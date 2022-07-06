© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

Muppet Performer David Goelz / New Arrivals Collection: Memoirs

Published July 6, 2022
Barbara Stenson
Muppet performer Dave Goelz

Muppet performer Dave Goelz tells us what it was like to work in the creative world of the late Jim Henson. Then, three local authors read from their memoirs: Rachel Michelberg, Melissa Harris, and Kristin Keane.

