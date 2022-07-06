Muppet Performer David Goelz / New Arrivals Collection: Memoirs
Muppet performer Dave Goelz tells us what it was like to work in the creative world of the late Jim Henson. Then, three local authors read from their memoirs: Rachel Michelberg, Melissa Harris, and Kristin Keane.
