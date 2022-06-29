Sensory Rich World Building / Oakland Rent Increase / New Arrivals Collection: Youth
Today, we meet an artist who takes ordinary objects and experiences and reimagines them to find new meaning. We speak with Multi-media artist, Robin David. Then, we talk to Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife, who recently led a campaign to cap the annual increase on rents in rent-controlled buildings. And, we listen to three Bay Area authors read from books for and about young people.
- The sensory rich world building of Robin David, how they use ‘play’ to understand the world around us
- Oakland City Councilmember says rent increase cap best option for tenants and landlords
- Maggie Tokuda-Hall graphic novel features a new kind of popular girl: a werewolf
- Butterflies, grandmothers, samosas, and grassroots rebellion in new Shanthi Sekaran middle-grades book
Naomi Krupitsky’s debut novel is a coming of age story within the Mafia