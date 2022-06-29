© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

Sensory Rich World Building / Oakland Rent Increase / New Arrivals Collection: Youth

Published June 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
oakland city hall daniel ramirez.jpg
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland City Hall

Today, we meet an artist who takes ordinary objects and experiences and reimagines them to find new meaning. We speak with Multi-media artist, Robin David. Then, we talk to Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife, who recently led a campaign to cap the annual increase on rents in rent-controlled buildings. And, we listen to three Bay Area authors read from books for and about young people.

Crosscurrents