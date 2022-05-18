Malcolm X and Tahseen Bashir / Becoming Muslim: Nation of Islam / 80 Over 80: Anne Marie Israel
Tomorrow is Malcom X's birthday. He was a polarizing figure but to one Egyptian diplomat, he was a friend. Today, we learn about the friendship which helped lead to the late leader’s spiritual and political transformation and it's surprising Bay Area connection. Then, we hear how a young basketball player in '60s Berkeley was influenced by the message of Malcolm X. And, we’ll speak with a senior who knows the value of self-reliance.