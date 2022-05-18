© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents

Malcolm X and Tahseen Bashir / Becoming Muslim: Nation of Islam / 80 Over 80: Anne Marie Israel

Published May 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM PDT
Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 15, 1964.

Tomorrow is Malcom X's birthday. He was a polarizing figure but to one Egyptian diplomat, he was a friend. Today, we learn about the friendship which helped lead to the late leader’s spiritual and political transformation and it's surprising Bay Area connection. Then, we hear how a young basketball player in '60s Berkeley was influenced by the message of Malcolm X. And, we’ll speak with a senior who knows the value of self-reliance.

