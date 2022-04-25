Uncuffed: I Can See You As My Neighbor

Tommy "Shakur" Ross has been incarcerated for over 36 years. In those decades, he's experienced a lifetime of transformation. He discovered Islam, helped found a radio program, got a college degree, and embraced restorative justice. And a few months ago he was found suitable for parole. But getting to this moment has also been a roller coaster ride. Today, we'll hear about the twists and turns of Shakur's long parole journey and how his change has influenced others around him.

