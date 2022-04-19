© 2021 KALW
Climate Costs, Part 2

April 19, 2022
Today, we’re bringing you another excerpt from the one-hour special that explores the high price of climate change for California communities. It was produced by the California Newsroom, a collaboration between public radio stations throughout the state - and it’s called “Climate Costs.” We visit California’s coastline and meet crab fishermen in Monterey, a scientist in Santa Barbara trying to find a path forward and a community that has made the uncommon choice to pull back as the oceans rise. Plus, the sounds of late spring at Sequoia National Park.

