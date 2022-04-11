School Closures / Prejudice in Schools / New Arrivals: Michelle Rial
A new study from Stanford examines what happens to cities when their schools close. We're asking what that means for a city like Oakland.Then, a poem from a teacher to her students. And, first-hand stories of how prejudice has impacted the education of Black students. Plus, in an episode from New Arrivals, Bay Area author and artist, Michelle Rial reads from her illustrated book about looking for answers for things that don’t change.