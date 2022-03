Today, we hear how a trail blazing San Francisco opera singer faced obstacles that nearly pushed her to give up. We learn how music saved her life. Then, we speak with the co-founder of the Family Acceptance Project to understand what a family should be aware of when their kid comes out as part of the LBGTQ community.



Opera Singer Breanna Sinclairé on making her mark through music

Family Acceptance is Caitlin Ryan’s Project