San Francisco apologizes to Chinese immigrants / Love and lace/ Hey Area: First kiss / Bay Poet: Jenee Darden

Published February 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM PST
Last week, the City of San Francicso issues an apology to its Chinese communities for historical injustices, but is an apology enough? We hear from the head of the Chinese Historical Society of America Justin Hoover. Then, a designer talks about the joys she gets from creating and selling corsets. And, we’re answering a question from a listener that’s just right for Valentine’s Day. Then, we hear a reading from Alameda poet Jenee Darden.

