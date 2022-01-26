Save Cantonese update / Goth, fashion and ghosts / New Arrivals: Justin Barker
Today, we learn about a victory in the fight to save Cantonese language classes at City College of San Francisco, but is it enough? Then, we talk to the producers of the Edwardian Ball about the festival’s legacy and fashion. And, we hear author Justin Barker read from his memoir, Bear Boy.
- ‘Save Cantonese at CCSF’ proponents celebrate resolution with caution
- Goth, fashion, and ghosts by Edwardian Ball producers Justin Katz and Mike Gaines