Home Baked: How pot brownies brought relief during the AIDS epidemic (rebroadcast)
Over the last two years we’ve brought you stories about Covid-19, but today we’re reaching into our archives and going back a few decades, when the Bay Area and the world faced another public health crisis, AIDS. The federal government was slow to respond to that epidemic and the community had to step-in to take care of each other. We’re going to meet Meridy Volz, she provided relief to people who were dying with an unexpected source of comfort.