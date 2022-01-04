Living Downstream: Diesel death zone pt. 2

West Oakland is a neighborhood surrounded by freeways, bordered by truck routes and a busy shipping port. Residents here breathe and suffer from pollution caused by toxic diesel exhaust. Chemicals in diesel pollution can cause cancer, harm the reproductive system and aggravate or cause asthma.

In part two of this story from the podcast Living Downstream, Reporter Sarah Holtz takes us into the issue with community organizer Margaret Gordon, and the Director of Clean Air Advocacy for the American Lung Association, Will Barret. The “Air Pollution Report Card,” a project that measures air quality across the country, gave Margaret’s West Oakland neighborhood two F's — one for ozone and the other for particle pollution.

