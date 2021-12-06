© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

RV Parks / Resettling Afghan refugees / New Arrivals: Nicolette Hahn Niman

Published December 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Today, we talk about how twice as many people are living out of their vehicles in the Bay Area than there were two years ago. We’ll hear how cities are responding. Then, we visit a non-profit in Fremont that helps Afghan evacuees resettle in the Bay Area. And, we’ll hear a reading from an author and rancher Nicolette Hahn Niman.

Crosscurrents