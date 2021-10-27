Sacred Steps: When art and the divine work to stop youth sex trafficking

California reports more cases of human tracking than any other state . And it’s a major crisis in Oakland, where most victims forced into sexual labor are Black girls , under the age 18. Regina Evans is an activist fighting for these children. She’s an Oakland native, a playwright and costume designer who uses her creative gifts to call attention to this crisis and rescue girls.

Reporter Jenee Darden brings us Regina's story. It’s from the series sacred steps about people from all kinds of faith traditions, challenging the status quo. and, a warning: sexual abuse is mentioned in this story.



