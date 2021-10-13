The Spiritual Edge: Fearless Nuns

Today, in a story from The Spiritual Edge we'll meet two Catholic nuns who, after decades of work with immigrant detainees, still aren’t slowing down. Sisters JoAnn Persch and Pat Murphy say their age, one is 85, the other is 90, is irrelevant when there is so much need. They attend rallies and prayer vigils, meet with immigrants in detention centers and when they see an opportunity, press for legislation that will bring more humanity to a system where it can be lacking.



The Spiritual Edge podcast seasons 1 & 2 are available to listen to on kalw.org or on any podcast player.

