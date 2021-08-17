Mirikitani Memorial / San Jose's Japantown Art Project / Author Tonga Victoria

San Francisco's most celebrated poets come together to honor San Francisco Poet Laureate and social justice activist Janice Mirikitani. Then, we take a walking tour of a new art exhibit in San Jose’s Japantown that uncovers and connects the neighborhood’s “Hidden Histories” to the present. And finally, we hear a reading from a new young adult book author. Plus, we check out the San Francisco based group of musicians, "The Adrian West Band."