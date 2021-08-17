© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

Mirikitani Memorial / San Jose's Japantown Art Project / Author Tonga Victoria

Published August 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM PDT

San Francisco's most celebrated poets come together to honor San Francisco Poet Laureate and social justice activist Janice Mirikitani. Then, we take a walking tour of a new art exhibit in San Jose’s Japantown that uncovers and connects the neighborhood’s “Hidden Histories” to the present. And finally, we hear a reading from a new young adult book author. Plus, we check out the San Francisco based group of musicians, "The Adrian West Band."

Crosscurrents