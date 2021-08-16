© 2021 KALW
Violent Crime In Oakland's Chinatown / Interview With Carolyn Jones / Hamilton Online

Published August 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM PDT

Oakland’s Chinatown is grappling with a sharp increase in violent crime. Today, we'll hear what the community is doing to address it. Then, we are going back to school to learn about the policies Bay Area districts are following when it comes to COVID-19. Plus, the musical Hamilton gives students another way to study history.

Oakland's Chinatown grapples with a rise in crime.
How Bay Area districts are tackling going back to school.
The musical Hamilton educates through EduHam.

