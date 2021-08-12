High Levels of Lead At South Bay Airport / Sunday Skool / DJ Margarita

A South Bay airport may be shut down after a study found it’s causing high levels of lead in the children who live nearby. We examine the debate over San Jose’s Reid- Hillview airport. Then, bust out your leg warmers, spandex, and fluorescent headbands. Because we are taking you to a dance class where daydreams come true. And lastly we meet one of our newest additions to the KALW music family, DJ Margarita Azucar.

San Jose Spotlight on airport lead pollution

Sunday Skool

DJ Margarita Azucar

