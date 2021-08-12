© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

High Levels of Lead At South Bay Airport / Sunday Skool / DJ Margarita

Published August 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM PDT

A South Bay airport may be shut down after a study found it’s causing high levels of lead in the children who live nearby. We examine the debate over San Jose’s Reid- Hillview airport. Then, bust out your leg warmers, spandex, and fluorescent headbands. Because we are taking you to a dance class where daydreams come true. And lastly we meet one of our newest additions to the KALW music family, DJ Margarita Azucar.

San Jose Spotlight on airport lead pollution
Sunday Skool
DJ Margarita Azucar

Crosscurrents