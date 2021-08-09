The Modern American Nun / Hey Area: BART Tracks / New Arrivals: Allison Larkin

Today, we hear from a nun who reflects on her lifelong spiritual quest for social justice, and what it means to live a complex and meaningful life in modern America. Then, we will revisit a story from our Hey Area series, delving into why the width of BART's train tracks matters to riders. And, East Bay novelist Allison Larkin reads from her new book. Plus, today's local music features Santa Rosa musician Tru Lyric. He’s performing this Friday night at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park.