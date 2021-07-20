Florist @Work / DJ King Most / New Arrivals

A Bay Area florist shares how she stayed connected to her community. It’s the latest installment of our @Work series. Then, we’ll hear from one of KALW’s newest DJs: Patrick King Most. And, Petaluma author Joy Lanzendorfer reads from her novel set in 1930s Hollywood.

Plus, today's local music features instrumentalist and San Francisco State alumnus Nate Mercereau. His new project is called Duets / The Golden Gate Bridge, in which he plays along with the hum created when wind blows through the bridge’s walls.