© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents-Logo.png
Crosscurrents

What Can COVID-19 Teach Us About Climate Change? (Ep. 4)

Published January 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
800_x_465_rainbow.jpg
Lisa Morehouse
/
KALW
A sign in front of a Bernal Hill house in San Francisco the first week of the coronavirus shutdown in the Bay Area.

Originally, we were planning to do this series at the beginning of this year… but then COVID-19 hit. We had to put our climate change reporting on pause to focus on covering the coronavirus. But of course, climate change has not paused. In the final episode of our series, we find out what the pandemic can teach us about climate change. And, we talk to a psychiatrist about how to cope.

Click the play button above to listen to the full episode.

Click here to listen to all the episodes in the series.

Tags

CrosscurrentsFuture Loss: Grieving A Changing Climateclimate changeenvironmentCrosscurrents Podcast
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch