What Can COVID-19 Teach Us About Climate Change? (Ep. 4)

Originally, we were planning to do this series at the beginning of this year… but then COVID-19 hit. We had to put our climate change reporting on pause to focus on covering the coronavirus. But of course, climate change has not paused. In the final episode of our series, we find out what the pandemic can teach us about climate change. And, we talk to a psychiatrist about how to cope.

Click the play button above to listen to the full episode.

Click here to listen to all the episodes in the series.