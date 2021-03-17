2020 Election Briefs
Here's a quick guide to your Bay Area ballot, covering all statewide propositions and county measures in digestible 2-minute summaries.
This election season, we're focusing on areas with historically low-voter turnout. Residents of these neighborhoods — East Palo Alto, Fairfield, Richmond, West Oakland, and San Francisco's Bayview-Hunter’s Point — can find every measure on your ballot by clicking on your city below:
East Palo Alto | Fairfield | Oakland | Richmond | San Francisco
You can also see measures listed by county:
Alameda | Contra Costa | San Francisco | San Mateo | Santa Clara | Solano | Sonoma
You can find every California proposition here.
Latest Episodes
We are listening to our audience to cover the issues that matter most to you this election season. This story is one example, and please share your own…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all. Sonoma County Measure P would expand oversight of the County…
Sonoma County Measure O would impose a special sales tax — an additional .25 percent — to fund a wide range of local mental health services.The County…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Late last year, the Richmond City Council directed the city manager…
Measure C would tax businesses that sell cannabis in Fairfield. How much depends on the kind of business. For retail cannabis sales, it would be 6%.…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Measure X is a sales tax measure that’s expected to generate $81…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Oakland Measure S1 is a police reform effort for voters in Oakland.…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Oakland Measure RR asks voters to remove a $1,000 limit on fines…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Right now in Oakland, you have to be 18 years old to vote in a school…
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all. Berkeley Measure KK would change four things in the city charter.…