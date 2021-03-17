© 2021
2020 Election Briefs

Here's a quick guide to your Bay Area ballot, covering all statewide propositions and county measures in digestible 2-minute summaries.

This election season, we're focusing on areas with historically low-voter turnout. Residents of these neighborhoods — East Palo Alto, Fairfield, Richmond, West Oakland, and San Francisco's Bayview-Hunter’s Point — can find every measure on your ballot by clicking on your city below:
East Palo Alto Fairfield | Oakland | Richmond | San Francisco

You can also see measures listed by county:
AlamedaContra CostaSan Francisco | San Mateo | Santa Clara | Solano | Sonoma

You can find every California proposition here

