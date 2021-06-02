Features Callout: Pitch Crosscurrents!

The KALW News team is looking for experienced audio reporters to pitch news features for our daily news magazine Crosscurrents .

We are primarily interested in stories about how life has changed in the San Francisco Bay Area because of the pandemic and what the future holds. Accepted features will become part of a stationwide series to air in mid-July about life at this transitional moment.

NOTE: The stories will air a month after the state is scheduled to relax restrictions.

Reporters will be expected to provide at least one photo and complete a print script of the story for publication at KALW.org and through our social media platforms. Stories can be 6 to 12 minutes long, depending on the nature of the content and storytelling.

We will pay $1,000 for each accepted story, payable upon delivery of all audio and digital assets.

If you’ve got a story you’d like to pitch for this project, please fill out this form.

Please write “FEATURES CALLOUT” in the box that says “Anything else?”

KALW’s award-winning news department produces sonically-rich, character driven stories. We appreciate stories about people, communities, and issues that aren’t necessarily all over the mainstream media. We like original voices and angles.

We encourage a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.

